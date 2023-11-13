Inmate hospitalized after stabbing at California prison. 3 suspects moved to ‘restrictive housing’

California correctional officials are investigating after three inmates repeatedly stabbed another incarcerated man Sunday at California State Prison, Sacramento, near Folsom.

According to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials, staff at New Folsom saw the attack unfold just after 10 a.m. and formed a skirmish line with other guards. The victim, only identified as a 33-year-old inmate, suffered stab wounds on his torso and was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, CDCR said.

The suspects were moved into “restricted housing” amid the investigation, CDCR said.

New Folsom’s investigative services unit will be joined by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.