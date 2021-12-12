Inmate at an Idaho state prison is killed in apparent beating Saturday, authorities say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution is believed to have been beaten to death early Saturday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

At 2:25 a.m., security workers at the prison south of Boise “responded to an altercation” in a housing unit, according to a news release. Gerald B. Cummings Jr., 57, was found unresponsive “with injuries that appeared consistent with a beating,” the release said.

Security workers began lifesaving efforts, and Ada County paramedics responded. A physician declared Cummings dead at 3:38 a.m., the release said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office will lead an investigation into the suspicious death at the medium-security men’s prison, the release added.

The Department of Correction did not indicate whether there are any suspects in the beating. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment.