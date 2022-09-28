Inmate indicted on charges in connection with vicious beating of corrections officer at MCI-Shirley

An inmate who is already serving a life sentence has been indicted on a slew of charges in connection with a vicious attack at MCI-Shirley over the summer that left a corrections officer hospitalized in the intensive care unit, authorities announced Wednesday.

Roy Booth, 40, is slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in October on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem for an August attack on corrections officer Matthew Tidman, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Booth was in the recreation facility in the medium-security area at prison on the afternoon of Aug. 31 when he grabbed a metal pole that weighed between 10-15 pounds and attacked Tidman, striking him multiple times, Ryan said.

Other corrections officers restrained Booth after the attack and provided aid to Tidman, who was flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he has been in the ICU since his arrival.

A review of surveillance video and interviews conducted with witnesses revealed that Booth had unscrewed the pole, which was affixed to a weight-lifting apparatus, according to Ryan. He then allegedly approached Tidman and brutally beat him.

In a statement, Ryan said, “This incident highlights the dangers corrections officers face every day while performing their duties. Officer Tidman still has a very long road ahead of him and we know that this frightening incident of workplace violence will have a lasting impact on his family and colleagues.”

Booth has been locked up and serving a life sentence for a murder in Virginia. He was moved to Massachusetts in 2021 as part of the Interstate Corrections Compact.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW