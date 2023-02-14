Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Feb. 14—An inmate at the prison in Berlin who was severely injured during a fight Monday morning has died, corrections officials announced Tuesday.

The investigation surrounding the inmate's death has been handed over to the Attorney General's Office, officials said in a news release. No further updates were available Tuesday night.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, officials at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin responded to an assault between two inmates, corrections officials said in a news release. One inmate received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, then moved to a trauma center.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the two inmates involved or any information on what caused the fight.

