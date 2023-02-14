Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies

Feb. 14—An inmate at the prison in Berlin who was severely injured during a fight Monday morning has died, corrections officials announced Tuesday.

The investigation surrounding the inmate's death has been handed over to the Attorney General's Office, officials said in a news release. No further updates were available Tuesday night.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, officials at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin responded to an assault between two inmates, corrections officials said in a news release. One inmate received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, then moved to a trauma center.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the two inmates involved or any information on what caused the fight.