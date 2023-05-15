Inmate involved in fight at Henry County Jail last month dies from his injuries

A former inmate at the Henry County Jail has died at Grady Hospital.

The victim was involved in a fight with two other inmates inside the jail on Friday, April 21, 2023.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained under care at the hospital until his death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Cameryn Crayton, 51, remains at the Henry County Jail and is facing two counts of aggravated battery, pending an upgraded charge to murder.

The third person involved in the fight suffered minor injuries.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation and present its findings to the Henry County District Attorney.

The victim that died was not identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: