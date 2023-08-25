Inmate jailed in Wayne County prison for an attempted homicide tried to sexually assault a nurse, police say

Aug. 24—An inmate jailed at SCI-Waymart for an attempted homicide snuck into a nurses' station and tried to sexually assault a nurse, state police said Thursday.

State Police Trooper Christopher Schelling charged Talen Trice, 28, with felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated harassment and assault by prisoner

The nurse told Schelling she was sitting at her desk at the nurses' station in the Canaan Twp. prison's G1 block medication room on July 29 when she saw Trice come in, the trooper wrote in a criminal complaint.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

She screamed and tried to fight back but Trice, originally from Mount Union, grabbed her, tried to kiss her and put his hand up her shirt, according to the complaint.

They continued fighting as they fell to the floor, where Trice tried to pull down her jeans, Schelling wrote in the complaint.

Corrections Officers Steven Bryant and Gary Noldy jumped over a wall into the locked nurses' station, rescued her and restrained Trice. The nurse, who received minor injuries during the attack, was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton for assessment, according to the complaint.

Trice, who also faces multiple misdemeanor charges, was found guilty in April of attempted homicide, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and multiple counts of arson, aggravated arson and multiple misdemeanor offenses in Huntingdon County, court records indicate, and is serving a 40- to 80-year sentence.

He has since been moved to SCI-Greene in western Pennsylvania.

