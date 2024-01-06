Inmate jumps to his death inside Jackson-area state prison

LANSING — A man jumped to his death inside a Jackson-area prison just before Christmas in what was the third similar apparent suicide by a prisoner there since 2019, an official confirmed Friday.

Michael Muldermans, 72, died Dec. 22 after jumping from an upper gallery at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center, spokesman Kyle Kaminski said.

The prison in Blackman Township, just north of Jackson, is where inmates are sent temporarily for assessment, shortly after sentencing, before they are sent to other state prisons to serve their sentences.

"This was the third suicide at the intake facility since the beginning of 2019 that involved a prisoner suffering fatal injuries due to jumping from an upper gallery," Kaminski said.

On each of the four levels, there is a walkway around the inner circumference of the cell block, with only railings separating the walkway from the open area in the center, making it possible to jump from the fourth level all the way to the bottom floor.

A relative of Muldermans could not be reached for comment Friday.

Asked whether the department had considered installing fencing or other barriers to prevent such jumps, Kaminski did not give a direct answer. He said: "One of the first things that occurs when an individual enters prison is the completion of a comprehensive mental health screening, with a focus on the risk of potential suicide."

He said mental health services are provided at Egeler to those with a diagnosed need, as well as anyone who seeks care from mental health staff.

Also, "all MDOC staff are trained to identify signs of potential self-harm within the prisoner population and to respond immediately," Kaminski said.

"There have been no similar incidents at other MDOC sites with similar physical plant designs."

In 2020, the Free Press reported that a Portage man who returned to prison because he said he could not function in the outside world plunged about 40 feet to his death in an apparent suicide at Egeler.

In the most recent incident, Muldermans had been sentenced in St. Clair County in October to a minimum of four years and nine months and a maximum of 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct.

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988.

