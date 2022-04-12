Inmate killed by another inmate at Adelanto's High Desert Detention Center, authorities say

Henry Guerrero, pictured, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a shooting in Barstow. Guerrero was killed Monday, April 11, 2022, after an inmate assaulted him at the High Desert Detention Center, according to authorities.

A Barstow man being held at an Adelanto jail was killed by a fellow inmate, authorities said.

Henry Guerrero, 31, was pronounced dead Monday at a local hospital after suffering major injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies at the High Desert Detention Center that afternoon found the other inmate, 31-year-old Jesse Lobato, assaulting Guerrero in a cell shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said medical staff at the jail "provided aid to Guerrero until he was transported" to the hospital.

The sheriff’s department did not release details on how Lobato allegedly assaulted Guerrero.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

Guerrero had been in custody since February 2021 after police said he shot a man in the head in Barstow after an encounter at a liquor store.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm last year. Guerrero was scheduled for a court appearance in May.

Lobato has been in county jail since 2018. He was charged with several felonies including carjacking, kidnapping during carjacking and criminal threats from incidents occurring in 2017 and 2018.

Lobato pleaded not guilty to the various charges in February.

Booking records show he is facing a potential count for murder if prosecutors charge him. Lobato is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

