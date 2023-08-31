Inmate Killed In Mass Stabbing Incident At Fulton County Jail

A sign pointing to Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

At least one incarcerated person was killed and multiple others injured Thursday in an ongoing stabbing incident at Fulton County Jail in Georgia, where former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were recently booked for conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, an official confirmed.

“It is an active scene and investigation,” Natalie L. Ammons, the jail’s director of communications, told HuffPost in an email.

Another man incarcerated in the prison died Saturday at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell during dinner rounds. The cause of death is unknown, but four days prior, he filed a complaint accusing deputies of excessive force.

In the complaint, the man said that “deputies used excessive force by kicking me in the head, stomping [on] my hands while in handcuffs and wrongfully pepper spraying [me].”

He alleged that his isolated cell had no water, limited food, and a toilet that didn’t work. He had been in jail since December on a second-degree arson charge that he was never convicted of. His hearing would have been next month.

The Justice Department announced in July that it would investigate the jail because it is “structurally unsafe,” “prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides, and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force,” according to a news release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.