An inmate was killed in a stabbing at Fulton County Jail. It’s the jail’s fifth death since the end of July

A detainee was killed and at least two others injured in a mass stabbing at the Fulton County Jail, Natalie Ammons with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told CNN in an email Thursday.

The situation was “under control” by Thursday afternoon and an investigation is ongoing, Ammons said.

This is the fifth death of a Fulton County Jail inmate since the end of July.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said 40-year-old Montay Stinson was found unresponsive in his cell on the night of July 31. Stinson, who was found with “no obvious signs of injury,” according to the sheriff’s office, was being held on a second-degree burglary charge with a $3,000 bond.

On the evening of August 10, a detention officer found 34-year-old Christopher Smith unresponsive. Smith was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He died shortly after, on the morning of August 11.

He was being held on felony and misdemeanor charges without bond, the office said.

On August 17, 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell and died, the sheriff’s office said. He had been arrested just over two weeks earlier and was being held on a shoplifting charge with a $5,000 bond.

Last week, on August 26, 34-year-old Samuel Lawrence was found unresponsive in his cell during dinner rounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawrence was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He had been arrested on December 26 and was being held for second-degree arson on a $30,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

In each news release announcing the deaths, the sheriff’s office said the county medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

There have been nine in-custody deaths in 2023, Ammons said. Final autopsy reports have not been released for all of them, Ammons added.

The US Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation in July into the jail for the dilapidated and unsanitary conditions, as well as violence against detainees.

Former President Donald J. Trump and 18 other co-defendants were booked into the same jail earlier this month, but only one – Harrison Floyd – was held there. He was released Wednesday.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com