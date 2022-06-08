Inmate at-large after removing ankle monitor, Georgia sheriff’s office says

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 31-year-old Gainesville man who removed his ankle monitor on Monday, officials said.

Deputies said Jerry Lamar Thomas left the jail just after 5 p.m. Monday evening for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville.

Pilgrim’s Pride called the jail shortly after, stating that Thomas never arrived for his interview.

The jail then received an alert indicating Thomas’ ankle monitor had been removed, deputies said.

He was arrested in May on drug possession charges and had been court-ordered to participate in the work release program.

Thomas is white, 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds with close-cut strawberry blonde hair, deputies said.

He has a number of visible tattoos on his neck, face and arms.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.