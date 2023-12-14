An inmate at a Mecklenburg jail dies after being found unresponsive, sheriff says

The SBI will investigate the death of a Mecklenburg County jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Jail workers tried to resuscitate 71-year-old Elijah Kelly until firefighters and medics arrived about 4:50 a.m, McFadden said in a statement. Kelly was declared dead about 5:15 a.m., the sheriff said.

Kelly had been in the jail since Oct. 19 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and injury to personal property, jail records show.

Details of the case were not immediately known Thursday.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine what caused Kelly’s death, the sheriff said.

“Reporting the death of a resident in our care is always a difficult task,” McFadden said. “Everyone at (the sheriff’s office) has been affected by the death of Mr. Elijah Kelly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.