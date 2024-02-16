Inmate Michael Raymond Kennedy dies of injuries suffered in fight at Shawnee County Jail

Michael Raymond Kennedy died Friday of injuries suffered Monday in a fight with a fellow inmate at the Shawnee County Jail.

Kennedy, 41, was declared dead at 2:45 p.m. at Stormont Vail Health, said Tim Phelps, deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

No charges had been filed.

What happened?

An emergency was declared just before 1 p.m. Monday in response to inmates fighting in the jail, 501 S.E. 8th Ave., where Kennedy soon afterward became unresponsive, Phelps said.

Kennedy was in apparent medical distress as he was taken by ambulance to Stormont Vail, he said.

The death was under investigation by the corrections department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Phelps said.

Kansas law requires any unexplained death while in custody of a jail to be investigated by the KBI, Phelps said. The county corrections department is conducting an administrative probe, he said.

Kennedy had been an inmate since Dec. 28 at the jail, where he was being held on a warrant charging him with a violation of probation, which was imposed after he was convicted of a felony, and misdemeanor charges that included domestic battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, assault on a law enforcement officer and disobeying a lawful police order, he said.

