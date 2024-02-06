A jail inmate who went missing from Ventura County's main jail for 10 days was found Sunday in Oxnard and returned to custody, authorities said.

Jonathan Vega Alfaro, 30, was spotted by Oxnard Police officers Sunday while they were out on patrol in the 3300 block of south A Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jails.

Alfaro, described as homeless, was arrested on suspicion of the felony escape and also faces his original felony charges for first-degree residential burglary and carrying a concealed dagger and a misdemeanor for shoplifting, according to jail records.

Sheriff's officials said Alfaro was assigned to work in the kitchen at the jail at 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, but around 7 p.m. Jan. 25 he walked away. He was last seen on a loading dock. Alfaro eluded police for more than a week despite efforts to search for him.

Inmates are screened before they're allowed to work in the kitchen, and those with violent histories are ineligible, sheriff's officials have said previously.

Alfaro is being held on $112,000 bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday afternon.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Inmate missing for 10 days found in Oxnard