Inmate from Morgan accused of having meth

Aug. 21—An inmate transported to the Cumberland County Justice Center to face an outstanding attachment for failure to appear in court now faces new charges — introducing contraband into the jail and possession of meth.

Allen Fredrick Thomason, 49, Morrison Subdivision Rd., Oakdale, now faces charges of introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of meth with intent in addition to the attachment for failure to appear in court.

Sunday, corrections officers were processing in Thomason from Morgan County after he was transferred to the local jail for Monday's General Sessions Court.

During the booking process, Corrections Officer Jesse Iles allegedly found a piece of folded notebook paper in the prisoner's pocket.

Inside the folded paper was found a white substance officers believe to be 1 gram of meth.

The substance was seized for testing at the TBI lab, and Thomason was charged with the new warrants. Bond was set at $20,000.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com