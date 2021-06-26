Inmate murdered at Honor Farm

Jun. 26—An inmate who had just been admitted to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Honor Farm was attacked and killed in the barracks late Thursday night, the agency said.

Sheriff Pat Withrow held a press conference on Friday morning outside the Honor Farm, located on Wolfe Road in French Camp.

He said the inmate, later identified as 49-year-old Armando Salgado, was killed at about 10 p.m. Thursday night while a corrections officer was conducting a routine check in another part of the facility.

"We're very saddened by this," Withrow said. "This incident occurred shortly after the inmate had been transferred from our main jail. He had been booked several days ago, had gone to court, was sentenced, and was transferred into our honor farm."

On Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office released some details about Salgado, who was arrested June 23 by Stockton Police Department officers for two misdemeanor weapons warrants.

Salgado had been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail 14 times in the past, and was scheduled to be released on July 1.

Withrow said all inmates admitted to the Honor Farm are interviewed by staff and classified as Levels 1, 2, or 3 non-violent offenders.

He said Salgado was a Level 1 offender with the lowest risk of becoming violent with others, and never had any problems or issues with other inmates in his previous incarcerations.

"He arrived, and shortly thereafter was attacked by multiple inmates and lost his life at that time," Withrow said. "We contacted medical and fire to respond, the officer on duty immediately began life-saving efforts and CPR. Two other officers arrived shortly afterward to assist in life-saving efforts, but it was to no avail, unfortunately."

Two of the officers were exposed to blood and other fluids while investigating, Withrow said, and they were taken to an area hospital for precaution. Both have since been released, he said.

There are about 18 inmates in the barracks where the assault took place, and investigators have identified some of the attackers involved. Withrow said at least three inmates will be charged with homicide, and others were being investigated.

Withrow said a motive for the attack was still unclear.

The names of the attackers will be released once the victim's family is notified, he said.

This was the first time an inmate had been killed by other inmates inside the facility, which was built in 1949, Withrow said.

The Honor Farm can hold as many as 345 inmates, and there are currently 201 being housed there, the Sheriff's Office said.

"This incident, as far as we can tell, we've never had a violent murder like this at the Honor Farm," he said. "We have had fights in the past where inmates are injured, but an intentional attack like this, we have not been able to locate anything like this in the history of our Honor Farm."

The investigation is ongoing, Withrow said.