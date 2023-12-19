Inmate at NC prison hospitalized for burns after oven gas ignites during maintenance work

An inmate at a North Carolina correctional facility was hospitalized after sustaining burns during a small explosion.

The unidentified female at the Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton was reportedly injured about 1 p.m. Monday when gas inside an oven ignited during maintenance work, John Bull, a spokesperson for the prison system, told The Charlotte Observer.

Bull said the incident occurred when the inmate and a facility maintenance worker were servicing the oven.

The injured inmate was transported to a hospital to treat burns and other injuries. The current condition of the inmate has not been disclosed.

Anson Correctional Institution is a state-operated facility that holds 1,675 female and male inmates. It’s about a one-hour drive, or 46 miles, west of uptown Charlotte.