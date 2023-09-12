Inmate on North Carolina’s death row dies in hospital, state says

An inmate on North Carolina’s death row died of “natural causes” Monday, the Department of Adult Correction said in a press release.

Johnny Ray Daughtry, 59, died at a Raleigh hospital. Further details weren’t released.

Daughtry was convicted and sentenced to death in 1995 for the April 1992 rape and murder of Jennifer Narron in Smithfield in Johnston County.

Narron was Daughtry’s former girlfriend, according to archival court case documents.

The last execution in North Carolina was on Aug. 18, 2006, when Samuel Flippen died by lethal injection.

