Inmate pleads guilty in 2019 death of other inmate

Jun. 29—PERU — A Miami County Correctional Facility inmate who police say killed a fellow inmate in May 2019 has now pleaded guilty for his role in the incident.

According to court records filed through the Miami County Clerk's Office, Michael Parrish plead guilty in court last week to a Level 1 felony charge of murder in the death of Richard Carrell, 56, whose body was found in his C Unit C by a correctional officer on May 19, 2019.

An autopsy at the time ruled the cause of death to be suffocation by strangulation, and further investigation into Carrell's death led police to arrest Parrish — who had been Carrell's cellmate.

A probable cause affidavit filed shortly after the incident occurred also highlighted an argument between Parrish and Carrell earlier that day over the theft of belongings, and Parrish told authorities that he couldn't remember what happened because he had "blacked out."

Parrish also told investigators that he only remembered waking up the next morning and noticing rolled up blankets on Carrell's bed with one of Carrell's legs sticking out from underneath the bottom bunk, the affidavit noted.

Parrish added that he hid Carrell's leg from view and went to breakfast before becoming "anxious" and returning back to the cell.

A few minutes later, a correctional officer entered the cell and sensed that something did not seem right, according to the affidavit, and Parrish eventually ended up admitting that Carrell's body was underneath the bed.

Per Indiana law, while terms of the plea agreement have been worked out by both parties, the judge in the case will have the final discretion to accept or reject the agreement.

According to the motion, the prosecution in this case is asking for Parrish to be sentenced to 55 years in prison for Carrell's death, and a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 17 inside Miami Superior Court 1.

If convicted, the sentence would run consecutively with three other unrelated cases out of Marion and Hendricks counties.

Story continues

In 2014, according to Marion County court records, Parrish was convicted of multiple felonies related to burglary, criminal confinement and battery after an assault on an Indianapolis woman inside her home.

Later that same day, those same court records indicated that Parrish abducted two different women at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them, and police at the time said he did the same with two additional women the next day in Hendricks County.

Parrish ended up pleading guilty to over a dozen charges related to kidnapping, rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement for his role in those incidents, and he was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison.