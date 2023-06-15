Inmate pleads guilty to attacking another prisoner in Berlin

Jun. 14—An inmate at the federal prison in Berlin has pleaded guilty to attacking another prisoner last December.

Aniel Gomez, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Concord to assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Authorities say video footage taken at FCI Berlin showed Gomez lying in wait for the victim as the man exited a shower, then following him and beating him with a weapon made from two padlocks strapped together. The man suffered head trauma, including lacerations above his eyebrow and to the back of his head, according to the release.

At the time of the assault, Gomez was serving a 365-month sentence for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 100 or more marijuana plants, and conspiracy to maintain a residence for that purpose.

The new charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.