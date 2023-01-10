Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at McDowell County prison

Jan. 10—BLUEFIELD — A federal inmate pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a weapon while an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell near Welch, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 10, 2021, a FCI McDowell staff member conducting a pat-down search of Ray Ramirez-Bueno, 59, found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a "shank" on his person. The object was a piece of metal approximately 4 inches long and sharpened to a point on one end. Ramirez-Bueno admitted to possessing the object and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

Ramirez-Bueno is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.