Inmate pretends to be ‘scheduled for release’ and is now missing, Missouri cops say

A Missouri inmate is on the run after officials say he pretended to be scheduled for release from jail.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, escaped at about 9:05 a.m Thursday, Jan. 13. A surveillance photo shows him walking out of jail in a gray hooded jacket with blue jeans and black shoes.

After Landa was mistakenly released by staff, local law enforcement was notified, according to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“Witnesses state that Landa fled north into the wood line in the area of Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area,” officials say. Deputies searched the area, though he had not been found as of 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Landa was last seen near Highway 19 and Cushing Road at 9:40 a.m., and he has ties to the area of Bourbon, Sullivan and St. Clair.

Anyone with additional information on his whereabouts it asked to call dispatch at 573-775-4911. If you encounter Landa, police ask that you call 911.

Landa was being held on a warrant for “Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.”

Crawford County is about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Nurse replaced patients’ morphine with another liquid at Chicago rehab center, feds say

Mom vanished while paddle boarding on Arkansas River, family says. Search continues

Man killed in helicopter crash wanted to fly over Texas childhood home, report finds