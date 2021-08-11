Inmate receives another 3 years in prison after escape from CVCTF

Aug. 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An inmate from Wisconsin Dells will serve an additional three years in prison after he fled from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment facility in April 2020 and stole a vehicle in an attempt to leave the area.

Michael A. Loomis, 45, pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to escape-criminal arrest and fleeing or eluding an officer. The charge of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent was read-in and dismissed.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence on Monday, making it consecutive to all other sentences Loomis is already serving. Isaacson also ordered three years of extended supervision. Loomis, who appeared by video, is now incarcerated at the Stanley Correctional Institution.

According to the criminal complaint, corrections workers at the prison — located at 2909 E. Park Ave. — called police on April 23, 2020, to report that Loomis had been outside the prison walls on garbage duty when he fled from the facility. Loomis entered a nearby gravel pit, found a vehicle with keys inside, and drove from the area.

Police located Loomis driving eastbound on Highway 29 and attempted to stop the car. However, Loomis increased his speeds to 80 to 90 mph. After a 2.5-mile chase, Loomis voluntarily pulled over and was taken into custody.

Court records show Loomis was convicted in Washington County in 2017 for possession of a firearm by a felon and was ordered to serve two years in prison. He also was convicted in Portage County for identity theft.