Inmate refuses to leave cell for court appearance

Aug. 28—A Putnam County inmate is adding to her judicial woes by refusing to appear in Criminal Court in Cumberland and Putnam counties and now will face contempt of court and ten additional days in jail stacked onto whatever happens in her cases.

Maggie Louise Bellflower, 36, no address available, was to appear in court in Crossville on Aug. 11 to answer to a probation violation charge. That charge was filed when Bellflower was subject of an investigation into an attempt to pass a fraudulent drug prescription and fled from police.

Having pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Aug. 19, 2022, to prescription fraud and trafficking in Oxycodone, she was placed on probation after serving a portion of a two-year sentence.

As a result of her arrest earlier this year, a probation violation warrant was issued in Cumberland County. Aug. 11 was the second time she refused to leave her jail cell in Putnam County to make an appearance in court here.

Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie announced, after being told or Bellflower's refusal to come to court, he was finding her in contempt of court and moving forward, "Every time she refuses to comet to court will cost her an additional ten days."

The case was then reset for the probation violation docket of Sept. 1.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Sept. 13.

—Margaret Lindsey Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of meth, simple possession, simple possession and possession rug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth with intent and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 14.

—Brandon Wayne Rains, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Sept. 13.

—Pedro Lucas Sanitize, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 1.

—Alyssa D. Thompson, aggravated assault, continued to Oct. 3 at which time Thompson is to return with an attorney.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, motion for new trial, hearing continued to Sept. 8.

—Daryl Bradley Vaughn, possession of a weapon by a felon and two cases in boundover status, bond denied and cases continued.

Probation violation

—Cedric Jordan Grooms, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Rebecca Leann McCausland, probation violation based on unpaid restitution, probation violation warrant dismissed and restitution owed converted to civil issue.

—William Cody Rector, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, lost judicial diversion status, six months in jail and then to be returned back on probation.

—Robert Henry Thomas, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—William Thomas Whitaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Jeremy Wayne Whittenburg, found guilty of a probation violation of positive drug screen and is to serve one-year in jail with furlough granted for longterm inpatient treatment at Adult and Teen Challenge.

—Carolyn Marie Williams, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of a new arrest and is to serve 120 days in jail of an eight-year sentence and then be released back on probation.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Martin and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Levi Adam Miller, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of an eight-year sentence at 30%.

—Timothy Allen Norris, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Norris and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Mary Francis Kirkland Prater, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Norris and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Kenneth Andrew Toebbe, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence at 30%.

