An inmate is reported dead at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center

An inmate has died at the Richland County detention center. His attorney says he can’t get any answers about what happened.

“We can confirm there has been a death,” said Susan O’Cain, a Richland County spokesperson on Wednesday evening. She did not provide any details.

A Columbia-area attorney confirmed that his 38-year-old client had died in the jail, but requested that he not be named and the name of the inmate not be released because it was unclear if next of kin had been notified.

There are few details about what may have happened inside of the troubled jail. While the attorney found out about the death Wednesday, the date of his client’s death is currently unknown.

“I’m actively trying to figure out what happened,” the deceased inmate’s attorney said. “But I can’t even get the jail to answer a phone call. I’ve called every number I can think of.”

O’Cain said that the incident was under investigation by the county.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday that it was “asked to respond in reference to a death,” according to a department spokesperson. The sheriff’s department emphasized that it was “standard and also common” for the coroner’s office to request deputies respond to the scene of a death.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for comment and has not released the name of the deceased.

The administration of Alvin S Glenn Detention Center did not respond to a request from The State for comment.

The Alvin S Glenn Detention Center has been wracked by a series of crises over the past year. Staffing shortages have become a chronic problem at the jail, and in September 2021 a riot broke out at the jail while the facility was understaffed. Two guards were injured.

In February, Lason Butler died of dehydration while in solitary confinement at the jail. Butler was in the midst of a mental health crisis when he was arrested and died after being left unattended for days in the cell. He was found covered in rat bites in a feces covered cell, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.

The Richland County Coroner’s office ruled Butler’s death was a homicide.

Alvin S Glenn has also experienced a number of leadership shakeups. In September, the newly hired director of the jail, Tyrell Cato, was terminated shortly after it was revealed that he had been let go from his previous post running the Kershaw County Detention Center for sexual harassment.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division had not been asked to respond, an agency representative said Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.