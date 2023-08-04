Inmate reports his pickup is missing since his arrest

Aug. 3—A Smithville man confirmed this week he entrusted his pickup truck with an acquaintance when he was arrested on an outstanding warrant "to keep his pickup from being towed."

Now, the pickup truck is missing.

Deputy Elijah Tollett reported he met with an Alloway Rd. woman at the Justice Center Sunday who wanted to report her friend's 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was the subject of joyriding or theft.

The friend was arrested on an unknown charge(s) on June 23 and at that time, asked a female friend to take his vehicle back to his father's home in Cumberland County.

In talking with the inmate, who confirmed his friend's story, stating he has since talked to the woman and requested the pickup be delivered to his father's home.

This was never done.

The inmate told Tollett he had heard the woman exchanged the pickup with a Cumberland County man but that he does not know who has possession of his vehicle or where it is located.

The truck owner requested law enforcement recover the truck, adding he did not want to press charges "at this time."

