Inmate at Richland County jail stabbed seven times

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the stabbing of an inmate at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

An incident report reviewed by The State described how an inmate reported being stabbed three times in the back and four times in the left hand with a “black or gray in color knife.”

The attack took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the inmate, who was not named in the incident report. The inmate told investigators that he was standing in the bathroom in Bravo Dorm when the attack took place. While he told investigators that he did not know the name of his attacker, the report states that the attack took place after an argument between him and the attacker over food.

The victim told investigators that he had seen another inmate, whose name is redacted in the report, stealing food from other inmates. According to the incident report, the victim reported telling the other inmate that there was no need to steal food and that he could just give the other inmate some of his.

Staff at the jail took pictures of the inmate’s wounds and collected the knife, but there were no witnesses to the attack and cameras were not pointed toward the bathrooms. Sheriff’s department investigators wrote that they found no evidence at the crime scene.

When the other inmate was questioned, he told investigators that he believed the victim had inflicted the wounds on himself.

The victim was taken to he hospital by jail staff.

On Wednesday morning, a guard at the troubled jail was arrested following a separate alleged incident on Jan. 4. The guard, Antiona Walker, is accused of smuggling cigarettes into the jail.