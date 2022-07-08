Inmate seeks lawyer for suit against sheriff

Jul. 8—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County Jail inmate is asking a federal judge to appoint a lawyer to represent him in his lawsuit accusing the Randolph County sheriff and the jail of violating inmates' civil rights.

Austin Joshua Nance said in his handwritten request, filed on July 1, that his ability to represent himself is hampered because of the limited time inmates at the jail can use electronic tablets that allow access to an online law library, and because he is not familiar with the law to begin with.

"Seeing how the law changes frequently my knowledge of the law is very limited to the point I have (to) refer to a Jailhouse Lawyers Handbook to answer questions," he wrote.

Nance's lawsuit was the second of two filed in U.S. District Court in Greensboro against Sheriff Gregory Seabolt and others after the Randolph County Sheriff's Office banned all printed books, magazines and newspapers other than the Bible. Inmates have access to other reading material on the tablets, but those are not readily available. Franklin Kyle Willis filed the first lawsuit in October, and Nance filed his in January.

Lawyers representing Seabolt and the others have argued in Willis' lawsuit that the printed reading materials were banned to prevent inmates from starting fires with them and because some printed materials were being used to smuggle contraband into the jail. They also argued that previous court decisions have found that such bans do not violate inmates' civil rights.

In Nance's request for a lawyer to be appointed, he wrote that he "has made repeated efforts to obtain a lawyer" but has not been able to find one to take his case. He included a list of eight lawyers he had contacted by mail, in addition to Legal Aid of North Carolina.

Nance requested that a judge appoint Marshall F. Dotson III of Asheboro to represent him. Dotson was not listed among the lawyers Nance said he had mailed, and Nance did not include any information explaining why he specifically requested Dotson.

The attorneys representing Seabolt and the others named as defendants filed a one-page request June 23 asking for Nance's lawsuit to be dismissed.

A letter sent to Nance by the clerk of court's office on June 24 warned that if Nance does not file a response to the dismissal request within 21 days, a judge probably would dismiss the suit.

The defense attorneys filed a dismissal request in Willis' lawsuit in late February. There is no indication in the court records online that Willis filed a response, but Willis notified the court in March that he had received no correspondence at all about his case since Jan. 31. He also wrote that he had been moved to a jail in Salisbury.

No hearings have been scheduled in either of the lawsuits.