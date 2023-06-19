Inmate sent to the hospital after latest stabbing at Richland County jail

In the latest of a string of violent attacks inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, an inmate was stabbed multiple times Sunday.

An inmate inside the jail was stabbed by another inmate with an “improvised stabbing instrument,” says a Richland County Sheriff’s Department news release. Deputies were called to jail about 3:30 p.m., the release says.

The victim, who was not named, was taken to a hospital with multiple wounds to his upper body. Neither the inmate’s name nor condition was released.

The stabbing is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier this month two inmates needed medical care after two separate stabbing incidents. In May, seven inmates were hospitalized following violent attacks in the jail.

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, managed by Richland County, has been under scrutiny in recent years because of severe understaffing, violence inside the jail and reports of poor conditions for detainees. Four people died at the jail between February 2022 and January 2023.