Inmate sentenced to 55 years for May 2019 death

Apr. 12—PERU — A Miami Correctional Facility inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in the death of a fellow inmate back in May 2019.

Michael Parrish, 45, was originally arrested on a Level 1 felony charge of murder shortly after correctional officers discovered the body of Richard Carrell, 56, in his bed at the prison, according to police reports at the time.

An autopsy conducted on Carrell showed the cause of death to be suffocation by strangulation, and further investigation into Carrell's death led police to arrest Parrish — who was Carrell's cellmate at the time.

A probable cause affidavit filed shortly after the incident highlighted an argument between Parrish and Carrell earlier that day over the theft of belongings, and Parrish told authorities that he couldn't remember what happened because he had "blacked out."

Parrish also told investigators that he only remembered waking up the next morning and noticing rolled-up blankets on Carrell's bed, with one of Carrell's legs sticking out from underneath the bottom bunk, the affidavit noted.

Parrish added that he hid Carrell's leg from view and went to breakfast before becoming "anxious" and returning back to the cell.

A few minutes later, a correctional officer entered the cell and sensed that something did not seem right, according to the affidavit, and Parrish eventually ended up admitting that Carrell's body was underneath the bed.

Parrish's current sentence will run consecutively with three other unrelated sentences out of Marion and Hendricks counties, according to information in the plea agreement.

In 2014, according to Marion County court records, Parrish was convicted of multiple felonies related to burglary, criminal confinement and battery after an assault on an Indianapolis woman inside her home.

Later that same day, those same court records indicated that Parrish abducted two women at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them, and police at the time said he did the same with two additional women the next day in Hendricks County.

Parrish ended up pleading guilty to over a dozen charges related to kidnapping, rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement for his role in those incidents, and he was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison.