Inmate sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison after threatening judge

After threatening to kill a federal judge and his family, as well as mailing the family threats, inmate Curtis Brown has been sentenced to an additional one year and three months in federal prison. This follows the completion of his 30-year state sentence.

According to court documents, Brown sent a letter to a United States district judge threatening to kill him or his family. At the time the threats were sent, Brown was in the Florida State Prison in Raiford serving a state sentence.

The letter was addressed to the judge’s chambers and stated that it was sent because the judge refused to grant Brown’s requested relief. The letter stated that Brown would use his “federally funded stimulus” to hire someone to shoot the judge.

Brown also said that if he could not get to the judge in time, he would settle for his “child, loved one, etc.” In a postscript in the letter, Brown further threatened the judge that if the judge told anyone about the letter, it would get worse for the judge. The return address included Brown’s name, inmate number, and prison address.

On December 3, 2021, upon receiving the letter, employees in the clerk’s office at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee notified the United States Marshals Service (USMS). The USMS notified a Florida State Prison’s Security Threat Intelligence Officer about the letter.

Upon further investigation, the handwriting on the letter was a presumptive match for Brown.

The FBI then began investigating Brown and the letter. Agents discovered that Brown had been engaged in a civil case in which money was involved. In July and August 2021, Brown filed an emergency motion to speed up the trial, as well as a civil rights complaint about his confinement.

Following the referral, a magistrate judge has to prove that Brown was the same person that had previously filed a complaint about his confinement, as Brown had not mentioned anything about it in his filings.

Throughout the proceedings, Brown continued to say that he had not filed a previous federal complaint. However, the magistrate judge concluded that Brown was being dishonest with the court.

On November 4, 2021, the magistrate judge issued a report and recommended the dismissal of Brown’s case with prejudice stating that “Brown’s pattern of perjury and willful abuse of the judicial process.”

On November 19, 2021, the district court judge ordered the case dismissed with. The judgment was entered on the same day.

On November 30, 2021, Brown sent his letter in retaliation for the judge dismissing his case.

