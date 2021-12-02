Inmate sentenced for having weapon in local federal prison

Dec. 2—BLUEFIELD — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell was sentenced Wednesday for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility.

Rondale Faulkner, 34, from Virginia was sentenced to one year and three months in prison to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on Sept. 26, Faulkner possessed a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a "shank." During a visual search of Faulkner, staff members from FCI McDowell found the shank, which was a piece of metal approximately six inches in length, sharpened to a point at one end, with thread tied around cloth on the other end to form a handle. As part of his plea, Faulkner admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States Attorney William S. Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com