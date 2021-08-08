Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for murdering sister's rapist in prison

Jake Dima
·2 min read

A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.

Shane Goldsby, 26, attacked 70-year-old Robert Munger in a communal area at the Airway Heights Corrections Center in July 2020 after he discovered the convicted child rapist had molested a number of victims, including his sister, according to KHQ. Goldsby struck Munger, who at the time was serving a 43-year sentence, "in the face and head area about 14 times, (stomped) on his head at least four times and (kicked) a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by" law enforcement, court documents read.

The 26-year-old apologized to Munger's family through tears during his sentencing.

WARDEN AT JAIL HOLDING GHISLAINE MAXWELL CHARGED WITH MURDER

“I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way,” he said as he read a prepared statement. “To his wife and his whole family, I apologize. I am so sorry, and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.”

Goldsby had been imprisoned during the assault for stealing a police cruiser and leading officers on a prolonged pursuit that eventually resulted in an injury to a state trooper following a crash. Last year, Goldsby said tension between him and Munger was "building up" after the 70-year-old shared details of his grizzly crimes.

"He kept ... giving me details about what happened and what he did," he told KHQ in an interview shortly after the killing. "About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up."

Following an investigation, the state's Department of Corrections said it had no knowledge of the pair's relationship when they were housed together.

Tags: News, Prison, Prisons, Crime, Washington

