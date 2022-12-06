Inmate sentenced for possessing weapon at FCI McDowell

Dec. 6—BLUEFIELD — A federal inmate who had a weapon on his person in prison was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving, for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison. Barrera was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 5, an FCI McDowell staff member conducting a random pat-down search found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a "shank" in the waistband of Barrera's pants.

The object was a piece of metal about 6 and one-half inches long, with one end sharpened to a point and the other end wrapped in cloth and a shoelace as a grip. Barrera admitted to possessing the object and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon, according to court records.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com