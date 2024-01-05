Inmate sentenced for sexually assaulting girl

Jan. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A former Laurel Run man on state parole for sexually assaulting a then 15-year-old girl in 2017 was sentenced to up to 16 years in state prison for sexually assaulting another girl in 2017.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Christopher Michael Cornell, 27, to eight-to-16 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault of a child and five years probation for indecent assault of a child. Cornell pled guilty to the charges Sept. 15, when prosecutors withdrew two counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors in a plea agreement.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre charged Cornell in December 2022, with sexually assaulting a girl while playing "Peek-A-Boo" and while the girl bathed in 2017, according to court records.

Cornell admitted to the child sex offenses when he was interviewed by state police investigators, court records say.

When Cornell was charged in December 2022, he was a state inmate serving a sentence of 18 months to three years imposed by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. for sexually assaulting a teenage girl from Nanticoke. Cornell has since been released on parole for the Nanticoke offenses.

Cornell is required to lifetime registration of his address under the state's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.