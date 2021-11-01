Inmate seriously injured during prison stabbing in Suffield

An inmate was seriously injured when he was stabbed with a homemade weapon in a Suffield prison over the weekend, state police said.

The stabbing happened at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. An investigation showed that Levarr Frasier, 30, stabbed fellow prisoner Christian Kovaciny, 66, in the head, neck and back, state police said. They said he used a “homemade edged weapon.”

Kovaciny was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford to be treated for serious injuries he is expected to survive, police said.

Frasier is serving a 40-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and other charges after a 2011 shooting in New Haven, state records show. Kovaciny is serving a 15-year sentence for sexually assaulting a child in the Stafford area in 2008.

Central District Major Crime detectives with the state police continue to investigate the stabbing, which was captured on surveillance video, police said.

