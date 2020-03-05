Inmate is set to die for 3 police deaths. He didn't pull the trigger.

An Alabama death row inmate is scheduled to die Thursday amid questions about his culpability in the deaths of three police officers in 2004 and the wounding of a fourth.

Nathaniel Woods did not pull the trigger in the shooting at an apartment that killed Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisholm III, and Charles R. Bennett and wounded officer Michael Collins. But he was convicted as an accomplice of the gunman, Kerry Spencer. Both were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to die.

Spencer has said he awoke to the police bursting into the apartment where he dealt drugs, believed he was under attack and opened fire, Woods' lawyers argued Tuesday in an emergency appeal for a stay of execution filed in federal court. Officers were attempting to arrest Woods on an outstanding warrant, according to a summary of the case in an Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals opinion, and Woods said "OK, I give up" and was being held by officers before Spencer opened fire.

This undated photo from the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Nathaniel Woods. / AP

Jefferson County prosecutors argued at his 2005 trial that Woods hated police and lured the officers into the Birmingham house so Spencer could kill them, essentially plotting their deaths. But Woods has "steadfastly maintained his innocence in any plan to entice the three officers into the house that day," the emergency appeal says.

Spencer, too, has insisted that he acted alone. In a handwritten letter delivered to a lawyer for Woods on Monday, Spencer wrote Woods is "100% innocent." (Read the full letter at the bottom of this story.)

"I know this to be a fact because I'm the person that shot and killed all three of the officers that Nathaniel was subsequently charged and convicted of murdering," wrote Spencer, whose appeals are still pending. "Nathaniel Woods doesn't even deserve to be incarcerated, let alone executed."

High-profile advocates including Martin Luther King III are also speaking out in support of Woods. In an open letter, King appealed to Alabama governor Kay Ivey to delay his execution. "Killing this African American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice," King wrote. "Are you willing to allow a potentially innocent man to be executed?"

Rapper T.I. came out in support of Woods in an Instagram post, writing, "He did not fire a shot...He surrendered to authorities. All FAIR AND DECENT HUMANS SHOULD ACT NOW‼️"

Woods family also delivered a letter to the governor on Wednesday asking to halt the execution. But Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urged Ivey to reject the "eleventh-hour request for a reprieve," reports the Associated Press.

"The evidence adduced at trial clearly shows that while Woods may not have pulled the trigger, he was a full participant in the officer slayings," Marshall wrote in a letter to Ivey. Marshall said Woods pointed to one of the officers so that Spencer could shoot him, according to the letter obtained by the AP.

Woods' current legal team says his previous representation at trial and on appeal was woefully inadequate, and potentially crucial evidence that could undercut the state's case — including allegations of police misconduct and questionable witness testimony — have not been reviewed by appeals courts because of legal missteps.

Of crucial importance, his lawyer Lauren Faraino wrote in the emergency appeal, is a 2012 affidavit filed by Tyran "Bubba" Cooper, who said he operated the drug business from the home where the officers were shot. Cooper said in the affidavit he had previously paid two of the Birmingham police officers who died — Owen and Chisolm — so that police wouldn't interfere with the drug business, Faraino wrote. But none of that information appeared in Woods' trial record, which Faraino wrote she found troubling.