Inmate at Southern Regional Jail dies after being "combative" with staff, officials report

Mar. 2—A man who was incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail died Tuesday after being "combative" with jail employees, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina said.

Quantez Lamer Burks entered Southern Regional on Monday around 2 p.m. after being arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer, according to Messina.

Messina charged that Burks was combative during admission and later Monday evening.

"He was again combative at around 10 a.m. the following morning, assaulting multiple staff while attempting to force his way out of the section," Messina said.

Messina said jail staff put Burks in an "administrative segregation section of the facility, where he collapsed upon being taken to a cell."

He reported that staff immediately provided emergency medical assistance but were not able to revive Burks.

Burks' death is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police and State Department of Corrections, which is agency policy, said Messina.