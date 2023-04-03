Inmate stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Richland County deputies say

An investigation is underway after a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the county jail Sunday afternoon in response to reports of a stabbing, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The jail is in Columbia, near the intersection of Bluff Road and Longwood Road.

The victim, who is an inmate, was stabbed by another inmate with “an improvised stabbing instrument,” according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

The attacker was taken into custody, according to the release.

Information about the inmates, and why they are being held at the jail was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the attack, or any new charges the inmate will face.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been under scrutiny for more than a year because of severe under-staffing, violence inside the jail and reports of poor conditions for detainees. Four people died at the jail between February 2022 and January 2023.