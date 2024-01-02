Inmate stabbed at Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine who stabbed an inmate at the county jail on Friday.
The victim is Desean Durham.
Durham has been in jail for about a year on several charges of assault and armed robbery.
The sheriff’s office would not confirm Durham’s condition or the motive for the stabbing.
