Inmate stabbed at least 5 times at Sacramento County Main Jail. Deputies still investigating

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies detained three inmates Wednesday following an attack in which an inmate was stabbed five or six times at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown.

The victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed during “recreation time,” according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi declined to release the motive behind the stabbing.

The three inmates accused in the stabbing have not been identified, pending deputies’ investigation and their arrest.