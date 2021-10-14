Inmate steals guard’s car in bold breakout from Oklahoma jail, officials say

An Oklahoma man is on the run after escaping from jail and driving off into the night behind the wheel of a guard’s 2008 Honda Civic, officials told local outlets.

According to officials at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, located in Oklahoma City, the inmate slipped out of the facility around 8 p.m. Wednesday, while he was working a shift as part of a jail maintenance crew, KOKH reported.

Nicholas Leach, 41, slipped a wireless security gate remote off the guard’s belt, then stole his car keys from his backpack, The Oklahoman reported. Leach opened the parking lot gate with the remote and drove away in the guard’s car.

As of Thursday morning, police were still searching for him.

Leach was booked in late May on charges including second-degree burglary, and false declaration to a pawnshop. Recently, he was sentenced to 10 years, KOCO reported.

