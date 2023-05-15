Inmate steals military truck day of his release, leads authorities on miles-long chase

A man was arrested for stealing a military vehicle the day he was released from jail, which he then used to lead police and deputies on a chase down an interstate in Maryland Friday evening.

A man was released from the Hartford County Detention Center in Maryland at around 6:35 p.m. Near this time, the man allegedly stole a privately owned 1986 923-A military vehicle from a home in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road in Bel Air. The Hartford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched as a response, CBS News reported.

Michael Stevens, 38, was identified as the recently released inmate who allegedly perpetrated the theft.

Stevens then drove the military truck, which weighed five tons, through Bel Air and onto Interstate 95. During this time, law enforcement agents attempted to stop Stevens with stop sticks, but were unsuccessful.

The driver reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles during the chase.

The suspect reached Baltimore—about 33 miles away and approximately 40 minutes driving.

After reaching the city, Stevens allegedly got out of the vehicle on Conkling Street and tried to run, but was apprehended and arrested, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Stevens was returned to the Harford County Detention Center at around 9:20 p.m.

He faced charges of motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order.

He was held without bond.

Baltimore County Police, Maryland State Police, Baltimore Police, and the Bel Air Police assisted in the pursuit.

Those whose properties were damaged by Stevens was encouraged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct at 410- 612-1717.