Inmate strangled Indiana deputy to death with handcuffs in escape attempt: affidavit

Indianapolis inmate Orlando Mitchell allegedly used the chain of his handcuffs to fatally strangle deputy John Durm during an escape attempt that culminated in his recapture a short time later, according to newly released court documents.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday at a hospital following the attack. The 61-year-old law enforcement officer’s cause of death was listed as “ligature strangulation,” which is being investigated as an “intentional act of homicide,” Officer Shane Foley said.

Durm, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, leaves behind a wife and four children.

Durm was returning Mitchell from a medical appointment Monday morning when the deadly confrontation unfolded. Video shows the transport van arriving at the detention center about 11:30 a.m., and then Durm exiting the vehicle in the sally port, or fortified entrance, of the Adult Detention Center on the city’s south side.

As he opens the van’s rear door, Mitchell can be seen raising his arms over his head and then placing them around Durm’s neck, according to the affidavit.

“Mitchell then uses the chain linking his handcuffs to choke Deputy Durm,” according to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday, which notes the pair toppled to the ground amid the struggle. “Mitchell stays on top of Durm, continuing to choke him until Durm quits moving.”

From there, the inmate located the keys to his handcuffs, got into the van and exited the sally port before crashing into the front gate. He then drove the van a short distance and slammed into a wooden pole before other deputies returned him to custody.

Mitchell has been behind bars since September 2022, when he was jailed for killing his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Walton. She was fatally shot outside their 1-year-old son’s daycare, according to police.

