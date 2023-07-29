Inmate stricken at Anoka County jail is later pronounced dead at hospital, investigation underway
Authorities say they are trying to determine how a man in custody at the Anoka County jail died last week.
At about 8 p.m. July 21, an inmate who was receiving medical attention from a detention deputy and jail medical staff became unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics called to the jail to help, the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, at the request of its Anoka County counterpart, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
The inmate wasn’t immediately identified, and no further information was available Friday night.
