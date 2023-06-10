Inmate suddenly dies at Issaquah Jail

An inmate at the Issaquah Jail died Friday, according to a media release from the Bellevue Police Department.

The death occurred between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the Independent Force Investigation Team, who is handling the investigation, the inmate suffered an unknown medical issue.

The inmate’s cellmates found the man unresponsive on his bed.

Employees at the jail gave the man first aid, but the man died.

Investigators are working to determine what happened before the man fell ill.

Three jail employees were placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.