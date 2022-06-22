Inmate suffers ruptured spleen in attack at Madison County Jail

Jun. 22—ANDERSON — An Anderson man attacked while at the Madison County jail has been transported to Indianapolis suffering from a ruptured spleen.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, Terrel Hollenback, 43, Anderson, was being detained with several other inmates in the detox cell when he severely injured Andrew Carman, 46, Elwood, without provocation.

Mellinger said Hollenback struck the victim once in the head and approximately 20 minutes later struck the man several times, injuring the victim's spleen.

Carman got attention of jail officers several minutes after the incident, a press release stated. The victim was checked by medical staff several times during the day but became very ill seven hours after the incident and was eventually transported to St Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis.

Carman was diagnosed with a ruptured spleen.

County detectives have requested the Madison County Prosecutor's office issue a warrant to charge Hollenback with a felony charge of aggravated battery.

Hollenback remains incarcerated in the jail on a misdemeanor charge in Anderson City Court.

Hollenback has a pending public intoxication in the Elwood City Court as well as the charges in Anderson.

Carman was in the jail on felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a narcotic drug and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

