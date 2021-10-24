Inmate suicide being investigated at Niagara County Jail

Oct. 24—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected suicide late Saturday morning at the Niagara County Jail.

Ambulance crews from Wrights Corners Fire Co.and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail about 11 a.m. Saturday for an unresponsive prisoner following an apparent suicide attempt.

Jail staff had already begun life-saving measures but the inmate was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing in conjunction with the state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations as required. The state Commission of Correction was also notified.

The name of the incarcerated individual was not released Saturday.