Inmate suicide being investigated at Niagara County Jail

Feb. 27—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, as well as the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, is investigating an apparent inmate suicide at the Niagara County Jail.

The Sheriff'sOffice reports that about 12:05 a.m. Sunday an unresponsive inmate was discovered following an apparent suicide attempt. Life-saving measures were immediately taken by corrections officers and the jail medical staff, as well as responding EMC crews from Wrights Corners Fire Co. and Mercy Ambulance but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the investigation, the state Commission of Correction was also notified.

The inmates name or any other information on the incident isn't being released at this time, sheriff's officials noted.