Axios

The man who led the task force to capture the D.C. snipers has died.What happened: Charles Moose, formerly the chief of Montgomery County Police in Maryland, died in his Palm Harbor home on Nov. 26, per the Washington Post. He was 68.His wife, Sandy Moose, posted on Facebook that he died while "watching football and sitting in his recliner," but the family did not cite a cause of death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matt